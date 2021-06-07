Mongolia is ranked 192nd of FIFA’s 211 teams. Kyrgyzstan is ranked 99th.
Also in Group F, Japan beat Tajikistan 4-1 for its seventh victory in seven matches in the second round of Asian qualifying.
Japan had already secured a place in the third round of qualifying.
Kyogo Furuhashi, Takumi Minamino, Kento Hashimoto and Hayao Kawabe all scored for Japan, while Ehsoni Panshanbe scored for Tajikistan — the first goal Japan has conceded in 549 minutes.
Only the eight group winners progress automatically to the third round, which is set to start in September, along with the four best second-place teams.
___
