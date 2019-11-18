Pavón will now occupy a designated player spot with the Galaxy. They have a vacancy after Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his departure from the club last week.
Pavón will be a key element of the Galaxy’s attack with Ibrahimovic’s departure. The Galaxy are also seeking another striker, with European reports linking them to a pursuit of Paris St. Germain’s Edinson Cavani.
