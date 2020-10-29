Dominic Kinnear will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season. The Galaxy also fired assistant coach Gustavo Barros Schelotto, assistant coach Ariel Pereyra, goalkeeping coach Juan José Romero and performance coach Javier Valdecantos.
“Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction,” general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement. “The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles. As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club’s current standing. I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club.”
The Galaxy’s next game is Sunday at home against Real Salt Lake.
