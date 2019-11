CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy are negotiating with midfielder Romain Alessandrini in a bid to keep him with the club after the recent expiration of his contract.

Alessandrini has been a designated player for the Galaxy for the past three seasons. The 30-year-old Frenchman has been an outstanding playmaker and scorer when healthy, but he appeared in just five games last season and missed five months with a knee injury.