Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Miami a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Gonzalo Higuain converted from the penalty spot in the 68th for Miami.
UNION 0, CREW 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andre Blake had six saves to help Philadelphia draw with defending champion Columbus.
Columbus had won three straight matches against the Union, including twice last season, both at home. Philadelphia has won only two of its 16 visits to Columbus (2-2-11), and is winless in its last seven there.
Eloy Room had five saves for the Crew, who haven’t allowed a goal in their last four games dating back to the 2020 postseason.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.