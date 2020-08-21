The Galaxy went 16-15-3 overall a season ago while going 11-5-1 on the road. Los Angeles scored 63 goals last season and recorded 46 assists.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 6-2.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela.
Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos (injured), Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).
