LA Galaxy (0-3-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-0-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims for its first victory of the season when it visits Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles FC went 21-4-9 overall and 13-1-3 at home during the 2019 season. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.5 goals on 6.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Galaxy went 16-15-3 overall a season ago while going 11-5-1 on the road. Los Angeles scored 63 goals last season and recorded 46 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 6-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela.

Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos (injured), Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

