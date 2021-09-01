Rossi recorded 44 goals and 21 assists while appearing in 103 matches for LAFC. He leads the team with 8,766 minutes played and 99 career starts, and he led MLS during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with 14 goals in 19 games.
Although he was an MLS All-Star last month at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium, Rossi has just six goals in 19 games this season, and his departure will spur an apparently necessary retooling of LAFC’s roster. The 2019 Supporters’ Shield winners are 11th in the 13-team Western Conference at 6-9-6, their worst start to an MLS season.
Rossi’s departure for Europe has been rumored since his first year at LAFC. Fenerbahçe finished second in Turkey last season, and it will participate in the Europa League’s group stage this season.
