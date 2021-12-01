But injuries have dramatically limited Vela’s effectiveness in the past two seasons. He scored only four goals while appearing in just seven games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and he made only 15 starts for LAFC this year, scoring a meager five goals.
Vela will turn 33 in March.
LAFC’s decision to keep Vela is a mild surprise, although the former Real Sociedad star still could leave in the January transfer window. The club is undergoing a significant reboot after missing the playoffs last month for the first time in their existence, most notably parting ways with original coach Bob Bradley.
