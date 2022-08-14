LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte

LOS ANGELES — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night.
LAFC’s final score came on an own-goal by Charlotte (9-14-2) defender Anton Walkes in the second minute of stoppage time.
Maxime Crépeau made two saves to earn a clean sheet for LAFC. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte, which has lost two straight and four of its last five.
