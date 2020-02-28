Lampard, speaking at his news conference ahead of Saturday’s match at Bournemouth, called it a “delicate injury.”
“Yes, I expected him back quicker,” he said. “But knowing the injury, I can see it’s a difficult one.”
Acquired from Borussia Dortmund last year for a 64 million euro (then $73 million) transfer fee, Pulisic has five goals in 16 Premier League matches this season and six goals in 23 games overall.
