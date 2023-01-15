Last-place Cremonese hires Ballardini as coach

CREMONA, Italy — Last-place Cremonese hired Davide Ballardini on Sunday as its new coach, one day after the Serie A club fired Massimiliano Alvini.
Cremonese is nine points from safety and the only team without a win this season.
The 59-year-old Ballardini has previously coached Genoa, Palermo and Cagliari several times. He was also in charge of Lazio for half a season and led it to the Italian Super Cup title in 2009.
His wealth of Serie A experience will be in contrast to Alvini, who was given his first Serie A coaching job when he was appointed by promoted Cremonese in June.
The 52-year-old Alvini was fired on Saturday, hours after Cremonese lost to Monza for its 11th defeat in 18 league matches.
