Crotone hadn’t even scored in its last four matches but Junior Messias broke its goal drought in the seventh minute following a rapid counterattack.
A mistake by Crotone midfielder Niccoló Zanellato led to Diego Farias scoring the equalizer 11 minutes later for the visitors.
However, Crotone started the second half aggressively and Arkadiusz Reca and Eduardo Henrique netted shortly after the interval.
Messias doubled his tally in stoppage time.
Crotone remained bottom, four points from safety. It is a point below Genoa and Torino.
Torino played Udinese later Saturday before the focus switches to the other end of the table where Lazio hosts Hellas Verona with both sides looking to close in on the top four.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.