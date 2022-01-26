It came courtesy of an own goal from defender Batista Mendy.
After 22 of 38 rounds, Saint-Etienne is two points behind 19th-place Lorient and five points away from safety. The bottom two are relegated while the side finishing 18th enters a promotion-relegation playoff with the team placing third in the second division.
Angers defender Ismael Traore had a header saved following a corner after two minutes as the home side started well.
But Saint-Etienne took the lead shortly before the break when midfielder Yvann Macon’s cross was turned into his own net by Mendy.
Midfielder Arnaud Nordin went clean through for Saint-Etienne midway through the second half but Montenegro goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic thwarted him.
