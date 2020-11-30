The video assistant referee spent around three minutes deliberating whether Watkins’ outstretched arm made him offside and finally reached the decision, much to the striker’s disgust.
West Ham’s goals came right at the start of each half, with Angelo Ogbonna heading home a corner inside the first two minutes and Jarrod Bowen flicking in a header within a minute into the second half.
Jack Grealish scored a deflected shot between those goals for Villa, which could have moved into the top four with a win.
