Late goal gives Sevilla final Champions League spot in Spain

MADRID — Sevilla needed a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Atlético Madrid to clinch the final Champions League spot in the Spanish league on Sunday. Barcelona secured second place, and a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, after a 0-0 draw at Getafe, which escaped relegation.

A header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 85th minute secured the point that gave Sevilla a place in Europe’s top club competition for a third straight season.

A loss would have left Sevilla in a tense situation going into the final round next weekend as rival Real Betis beat Granada 2-0 to close in. The draw kept Sevilla three points ahead with a better head-to-head tiebreaker against Betis.

Betis had already secured a Europa League place by winning the Copa del Rey, and it will be joined in the second-tier competition by Real Sociedad, which defeated Villarreal 2-1 on Sunday.

Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao, which beat Osasuna 2-0, will fight next weekend for a spot in the third-tier Europa Conference League. Villareal visits Barcelona, while Bilbao is at Sevilla.

Real Madrid, which had already clinched the title and is focused on the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28, drew 1-1 at Cádiz.

Alavés became the second team relegated after a 3-1 loss at Levante, which had been demoted in the previous round.

Granada, Mallorca and Cádiz will fight to avoid relegation in the final round.

