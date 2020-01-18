Saint-Pierroise, the former club of France midfielder Dimitri Payet, was looking to become the first club from the Reunion Islands to reach the last 16 and almost forced a penalty shootout, despite having forward Jean-Michel Fontaine sent off in the 15th minute.

But substitute Adel Berkane rifled home a half-volley for fourth-tier Epinal with two minutes left in extra time, after the visitors lost composure and failed to clear a corner from the left.

Also, there were wins for first-division sides Nice and Lille.

Lille won 2-0 at fifth-division Gonfreville thanks to goals from forwards Loïc Rémy and Victor Osimhen, while coach Patrick Vieira’s Nice side held on to beat third-tier Red Star 2-1.

Later Saturday, Nantes faced Lyon in all-top tier match.

