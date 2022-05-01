Late scoring burst sends NYCFC to 3-0 victory over San Jose

NEW YORK — New York City FC broke a scoreless tie with a three-goal outburst late in the second half and Sean Johnson had three saves in a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action on Sunday.
NYCFC outshot the Earthquakes (1-5-3) 24-11 with a commanding 11-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Marcinkowski finished with eight saves.
NYCFC has scored 14 goals in its last three matches.
The Earthquakes fell to 0-4-0 all-time at Yankee Stadium.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.