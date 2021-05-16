Barcelona dropped out of contention for the title after losing 2-1 to Celta Vigo at home.
After Osasuna took the lead with a goal by Ante Budimir in the 75th minute, Atlético rallied with a goal by Renan Lodi in the 82nd and Suárez’s winner from near the penalty spot in the final minutes of the game.
Atlético’s last match is against relegation-threatened Valladolid, while Madrid hosts seventh-place Villarreal.
