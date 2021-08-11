As Chelsea’s players sprinted from the halfway line to celebrate with Kepa, one of the first to reach him was Edouard Mendy — the goalkeeper who came off.
The match finished 1-1 after extra time, with Hakim Ziyech’s 27th-minute opener canceled out by Gerard Moreno in the 73rd for his record 83rd goal for Villarreal.
It is a second trophy for Chelsea under Tuchel, who led the team to the Champions League title in May — just four months after taking over. Villarreal was playing in the Super Cup as the Europa League champion, a tournament it won by beating Manchester United in a penalty shootout.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports