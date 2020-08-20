Sporting director Max Eberl said no other signings are planned in remarks reported by the dpa news agency Thursday.
Lazaro started the season at Inter with 11 appearances, including four in the Champions League, but was loaned out to Newcastle for the second half of the season. He scored twice in 15 games in England.
That loan meant Lazaro wasn’t eligible for Inter when the Europa League resumed in August and he hasn’t played during Inter’s run to the final against Sevilla on Friday.
