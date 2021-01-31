It was the second time in a week that Lazio had traveled to Bergamo, following Atalanta’s 3-2 victory on Wednesday in the cup quarterfinals.

Marušić got Lazio off to a perfect start when he curled in a swerving strike in the third minute.

Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini managed to tip Sergej Milinković-Savić’s header onto the post but Lazio doubled its lead six minutes into the second half.

Ciro Immobile flicked on a long ball for Correa to spring the offside trap, round Gollini and deposit into an empty net.

Later, Immobile thought he got on the scoresheet himself but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Atalanta got back into the match 11 minutes from time following a moment of magic by Luis Muriel, whose shot came off the right post but Pašalić was there to tap in the rebound.

However, Muriqi restored Lazio’s two-goal advantage three minutes later, firing into an empty net after being unselfishly set up by Andreas Pereira.

GENOA REVIVAL

Genoa’s revival continued as it won 3-0 at bottom club Crotone to inch further away from the relegation zone.

Mattia Destro scored twice and Lennart Czyborra netted Genoa’s second.

Genoa has now lost only one of its past seven league matches, winning three of its past four to move six points above the drop zone. Crotone is three points from safety.

Spezia is just three points above the relegation zone after losing 1-0 at home to Udinese. Cagliari came close to moving out of the bottom three but a late equalizer saw it held 1-1 by Sassuolo.

