It was a third straight league win for Lazio, which faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League next month.
Immobile opened the scoring 14 minutes in by completing a counterattack when Roma defenders Chris Smalling and Ibañez both slipped to the ground.
Lazio doubled the lead nine minutes later when Ibañez was again left on the ground following strong play from Manuel Lazzari, who set up Alberto for a clear look.
Immobile threatened throughout yet it was Alberto who sealed it with a shot around a defender into the far corner in the 67th.
In a match usually marked by colorful fan choreography, no spectators were allowed inside the Stadio Olimpico due to the coronavirus pandemic.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.