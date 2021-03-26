The inquiry stemmed from a series of games in October and November when several Lazio players tested positive ahead of Champions League matches against Bruges and Zenit St. Petersburg but not for Serie A contests against Torino and Juventus.
Lazio was found to have evaded Serie A’s protocol by not reporting positive tests to local health authorities and not respecting the required 10-day quarantine periods.
The team doctors banned were Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia.
Both Lazio and the football federation’s prosecutor intend to appeal the decision.
There is a separate ongoing case in an ordinary court regarding alleged fraud in the testing of Lazio players’ samples at a lab in Avellino.
Lazio denies any wrongdoing.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.