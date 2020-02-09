MILAN — Lazio won 1-0 at Parma in Serie A on Sunday to set a club record and go one point behind leader Juventus.

It is the first time in Lazio’s history that it has gone 18 rounds unbeaten. Inter Milan was playing AC Milan in the city derby later. A win for Inter would see it move above Lazio and level with Juventus after the eight-time champion fell to a shock defeat at Hellas Verona on Saturday.