Lazio scored the only goal of the game four minutes before halftime. Luis Alberto floated in a cross from the right and it was nodded on for Felipe Caicedo to tap in from close range.
OTHER MATCHES
Napoli remained 11th after losing 3-2 at home to relegation-threatened Lecce.
Lecce is 17th, three points above the drop zone after 18th-place Genoa beat Cagliari 1-0.
Brescia drew 1-1 with Udinese and bottom club Spal lost 2-1 at home to Sassuolo.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.