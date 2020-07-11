A Juventus victory would leave Lazio 10 points behind, while an Atalanta win would mean the Bergamo squad would leapfrog it into second place. Six rounds remain.

Entering the restart, Lazio trailed Juventus by only one point.

Inside a scorching Stadio Olimpico, Francesco Caputo nodded in the winner for his 16th goal of the season, sending Sassuolo to its fourth straight victory. The Emilia-Romagna squad has lost only once in the restart -- to Atalanta — and is starting to move into contention for a Europa League spot in eighth place.

Luis Alberto gave Lazio an early lead with a deflected shot before Giacomo Raspadori equalized after the break with his first Serie A goal.

PARMA POSITIVE

Parma announced that a non-playing member of the team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parma said the person was without symptoms and was being isolated according to government protocols. The team adds that every other member of the team tested negative but that the squad was being kept under observation at the club’s training center.

According to the league’s virus protocol, Parma can still play its home game against Bologna on Sunday.

