Eighth-place Montpellier’s main threat -- Teji Savanier providing for strikers Gaetan Laborde and Andy Delort — caught Lille cold after 20 minutes.
The unselfish Laborde chased a pass down the right and whipped in a fine cross which the alert Delort met with a diving header.
He joined Laborde on 12 goals this season, a good total considering that Delort has twice tested positive for coronavirus during this season.
Lille is four points ahead of Champions League semifinalist PSG, which hosts an improving Saint-Etienne side on Sunday without the suspended Neymar.
There are five rounds remaining after this weekend’s matches.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.