The veteran Turkey striker latched onto a fine pass from attacking midfielder Renato Sanches and slammed a shot into the top right corner for his 10th league goal.
Yilmaz’s countryman, Zeki Celik, netted late on with a powerful effort to ensure the win and pile the pressure on defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.
Lille has won and drawn against PSG without conceding a goal and is looking in championship form.
Coach Christophe Galtier’s side has the fewest defeats in the league (three) and allowed the least goals (19) after 32 rounds.
Paris Saint-Germain is at Strasbourg on Saturday. Other title challengers Monaco and Lyon are playing on Sunday, with third-placed Monaco hosting last-placed Dijon, and fourth-placed Lyon facing mid-table Angers.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.