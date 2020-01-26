The league added that it will attempt to identify the fans who verbally abused Williams during the game at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona and seek to press legal charges against them.

Williams, who is black, played 82 minutes of the 1-1 draw before being substituted.

TV broadcaster Movistar showed Williams confronting a section of Espanyol fans who were taunting him while a Bilbao teammate was taking a corner kick.

Espanyol condemned the incident and said it will work to identify the fans.

