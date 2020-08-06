The former center back made 323 appearances for Tottenham and lifted the League Cup as captain in 2008 which is the club’s last major trophy.
King has joined Mourinho’s backroom team in place of tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who has left the club.
The new season is due to begin in September. Tottenham finished sixth in Mourinho’s first season to qualify for the Europa League.
