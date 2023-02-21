Leeds looks set to hire Javi Gracia as next manager

Leeds has been searching for a replacement for Jesse Marsch, who was fired on Feb. 6 after nearly a year in charge.

It would be Gracia’s second job in England’s top division, after a spell at Watford from 2018-19.

LEEDS, England — Leeds appears to be close to hiring Javi Gracia as manager of the struggling Premier League team after the Spanish coach arrived at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Michael Skubala, who had been coaching Leeds’ under-21 team, was placed in interim charge for the last three games. In that time, Leeds has dropped into the relegation zone and is currently in next-to-last place.