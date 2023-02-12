Leeds, Man United condemn tragedy chants by rival fans

The game, which United won 2-0, was marred by some Leeds fans goading United supporters with chants about the Munich air disaster on Feb. 6, 1958. Some United supporters taunted the home crowd with chants about the death of Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

The Premier League also said it would treat the issue as a “matter of urgency.”

“Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game,” Leeds and United said in a joint statement. “Such behavior is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”