When he made his debut, he was 15 years and 289 days — still the club’s record for youngest player.
Lorimer won every major domestic honor with Leeds — the league title in 1969 and ‘74, the FA Cup in 1972 and the League Cup in 1968. He also played for the team in the European Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup finals.
Lorimer scored four goals in 21 appearances for Scotland.
