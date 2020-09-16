Leeds and Southampton also lost their opening games in the Premier League at the weekend.
Brentford’s reward is a third-round trip to West Bromwich Albion, which beat fourth-tier Harrogate Town 3-0.
Everton eased past fourth-tier Salford 3-0 thanks to goals by Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Moise Kean, while Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham’s goal in a 1-0 win at Ipswich.
American left back Antonee Robinson started in his Fulham debut.
