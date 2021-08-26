“This is a fresh cycle,” Southgate said. “We were never looking to make a lot of changes.”
Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the group, having missed the European Championship through injury.
Attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who was cut after making the provisional tournament squad, returns as does goalkeeper Nick Pope, who missed the tournament due to injury.
Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden miss out because of injuries.
England opened qualifying for next year’s World Cup with three wins in March.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports