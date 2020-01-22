However, Brendan Rodgers’ team had to endure a tense half-hour in the second half after West Ham captain Mark Noble made it 2-1 with a 50th-minute penalty. But Perez restored the two-goal lead with another penalty in the 81st before adding the fourth goal seven minutes later.

AD

The bigger worry for manager Brendan Rodgers was seeing midfielder Nampalys Mendy and Vardy limp off in the first half.

AD

Mendy hobbled off in the 32nd minute after pointing to a spot below his left knee, with Vardy following suit 12 minutes later after initially trying to play on with a left hamstring problem.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports