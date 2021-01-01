Evans turns 33 on Sunday, when Leicester visits Newcastle. Leicester is four points back of league leader Liverpool.
“The players are ambitious and the signings that they’ve made over the years — they’ve signed young, hungry players — and it’s been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it,” Evans said.
The Belfast-born Evans made 196 appearances for Manchester United, winning three Premier League titles before switching to West Brom.
