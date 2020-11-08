Of course, with only eight of 38 games played, the league couldn’t stop Friday night, however much the south-coast club joked it wanted it to after beating Newcastle.
By early Sunday afternoon, Tottenham had dislodged Southampton after Harry Kane’s late goal clinched a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion. But Tottenham rising to top spot for the first time in six years lasted only a couple of hours.
Leicester rose into first place with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton secured by Jamie Vardy’s penalty. And the improbable 2016 Premier League title winners retained the lead heading into the two-week international break thanks to champion Liverpool being held 1-1 by Manchester City.
Leading the standings used to be something Arsenal was accustomed to, but Aston Villa’s 3-0 victory meant the 13-time English champions have lost half of their eight games so far.
