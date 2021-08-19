“I’ve been here for so many years now, it feels like home,” Barnes said. ”For me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, I wanted to extend my stay here.”
He’s been with Leicester since the age of 9 and rose through the club’s youth academy.
Barnes made his debut for England in a win over Wales in a friendly match last October and looked to have a decent chance of making Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020.
Leicester beat Wolverhampton 1-0 in its season opener and will play at West Ham on Monday.
