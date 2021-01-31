Bamford now has 11 goals this campaign and is starting to dispel his reputation as a wasteful finisher. His goal against Leicester was excellent, collecting the ball after being played in on the left of the penalty area and smashing a fierce shot into the far top corner.
It was only Leicester’s second league loss since Nov. 30 and kept Brendan Rodgers’ team in third place — when it could have moved two points behind leader Man City.
