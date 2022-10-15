Leicester moves off the bottom of EPL after Palace draw

LEICESTER, England — Leicester missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three with a 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The result means Leicester could still end the day back at the bottom of the table to keep the pressure on Rodgers.
“The modern game, if you are not winning, it opens you up to criticism and I accept that,” he told BT Sport. “The players are fighting and running and giving everything.
“I always felt after the summer market we would have to fight our way through the season, but the players are doing that and hopefully we will get better results as the season goes on.”
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup