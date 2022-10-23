Leicester out of drop zone after thumping Wolves 4-0 in EPL

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Leicester started the afternoon at the bottom of the Premier League and ended it four places higher in 16th after a 4-0 win against Wolverhampton on Sunday gave a big boost to Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Manager-less Wolves dropped a spot to 19th after losing the Midlands derby that was also an early relegation fight between the two teams.

Clinical Leicester ran riot at Molineux for its first away victory of the season and second straight league win. Leicester moved two points clear of the drop zone.

Youri Tielemans’ brilliant opener set the Foxes on the in the eighth minute and Harvey Barnes added a second 11 minutes later. James Maddison and Jamie Vardy also struck in the second half as Leicester scored with its first four shots.

It was Vardy’s first league goal of the season.

Rodgers had warned of the harsh realities the season would bring after failing to significantly strengthen the squad in the summer but Leicester is now upwardly mobile after three wins from five games.

For Wolves, the signs are ominous after failing to take its chances despite 21 shots.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article