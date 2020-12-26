If United had held on, it would have jumped above Leicester into second, but Vardy met a cross from substitute Ayoze Perez with a shot that ricocheted into the net off the leg of United substitute Axel Tuanzebe.
Marcus Rashford made amends for missing a gilt-edged early chance off a header by slotting home in the 23rd to give United the lead at King Power Stadium.
Fernandes set that goal up by stretching out to flick the ball to Rashford. But the Portugal playmaker was at fault for Leicester’s first equalizer by giving up possession sloppily in his own half, before Harvey Barnes fired home a left-footed shot from outside the area.
Leicester is three points behind Liverpool, which hosts West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. United is a point behind in third.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.