Leicester routs Watford 5-1 in Hodgson's last home game

WATFORD, England — Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes each scored twice as Roy Hodgson’s final home match in charge of already-relegated Watford ended in an embarrassing 5-1 Premier League loss to Leicester on Sunday.
But familiar defensive issues contributed to the hosts’ downfall as James Maddison’s leveler and doubles from Vardy and Barnes condemned them to a 26th Premier League loss of a miserable campaign.
The Foxes’ victory was relatively straightforward after their ongoing set-piece frailties were exposed early on and keeps them on course for a fifth-successive top-half finish.
Watford’s latest defeat equals the overall top-flight record of 15 home reverses in a season and leaves former Forest Rovers boss Edwards in little doubt about the major summer overhaul required.
