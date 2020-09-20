“I feel very good because my best friend plays for Leicester City,” Under said. “I am very happy to be able to play with Caglar and I always watched Leicester’s games because of him.”
Under began his senior career with Altinordu before moving to Istanbul Basaksehir in 2016 and then making the switch to Italy a year later. He has made 70 league appearances for Roma, scoring 13 goals.
