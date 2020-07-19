Tottenham, which moved up to sixth place, took the lead in the sixth minute with a goal set up by Kane. Son Heung-min ran onto a pass from the prolific scorer before sending in a shot that was deflected in by James Justin.
A fast counter-attack from a Leicester corner produced Tottenham’s second in the 37th minute. Lucas Moura played in Harry Kane who netted with a low finish.
Kane did even better inside three minutes, latching on to Moura’s pass and cutting inside before curling the ball into the far corner.
