Leipzig used set pieces to great effect against Bremen. Lukas Klostermann opened the scoring in the 18th minute after Patrik Schick helped on a free kick, and Dani Olmo set up Schick for the second goal off a corner in the 39th.

AD

Nordi Mukiele made it 3-0 seconds after the restart to help Leipzig open a two-point lead over Bayern Munich, which can reclaim top spot on Sunday with a win at Cologne.

AD

Karim Bellarabi scored in injury time for Bayer Leverkusen to grab a 3-2 win at Union Berlin, where the second half was interrupted due to visiting fans setting off flares.

Also, Wout Weghorst scored a hat trick for Wolfsburg to win 3-2 at Hoffenheim. The Dutch striker scored two penalties and gave away another.

Freiburg drew at Augsburg 1-1.

Fortuna Düsseldorf was hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach in a Rhine derby later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports