Adams has had repeated injury problems since joining Leipzig from the New York Red Bulls in January 2019.
An adductor muscle problem sidelined him for a month in his first season, and then recurred this season. Adams made his first appearance of the 2019-20 campaign in December and has since started all five of Leipzig’s league games as the club battles Bayern Munich for the German title.
Leipzig is one point behind Bayern after a 0-0 draw with the defending champions last week.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.