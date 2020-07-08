Henrichs played 76 competitive games for Leverkusen after signing his first professional contract there in April 2015. He switched to Monaco for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($23 million) in 2018 and played 44 games for the French league side.
Kicker magazine reported that Leipzig can make his loan deal permanent in 2021 for a fee of 15 million euros ($17 million).
Henrichs has three appearances for Germany after making his debut in a World Cup qualifier against San Marino in November 2016.
