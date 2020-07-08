Hwang will be expected to help fill the gap left by Germany striker Timo Werner’s departure for Chelsea. Leipzig is also reportedly targeting Werder Bremen forward Milot Rashica and working on keeping Patrik Schick beyond his loan deal from Roma.
Hwang scored 16 goals and set up 22 more in 40 games across all competitions for Salzburg last season. He spent the previous season on loan at Hamburger SV in Germany’s second division. Hwang joined Salzburg from the Pohang Steelers academy in Korea in January 2015.
