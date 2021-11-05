Lens moved one point ahead of third-place Nice and two ahead of Marseille in fourth — although they are both playing this weekend and can push Lens back down to fourth spot. Promoted Troyes is 14th.
Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain is seven points clear of Lens ahead of a trip to 16th-place Bordeaux on Saturday.
PSG will be missing record six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi as the Argentina captain nurses minor knee and hamstring injuries before joining his nation for World Cup qualifying.
Defending champion Lille is at home to Angers in Saturday’s other game.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports